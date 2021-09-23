Gina M. Bainbridge Telegraph Herald Sep 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LANCASTER, Wis. — Gina M. Bainbridge, 54, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lancaster-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: Driver leads officer on chase in Dubuque Dubuque man jailed for alleged sexual crimes now faces drug-related charges Cedar Rapids man sentenced to jail, probation for Dubuque attack Authorities: Intoxicated driver leads officers on multiple high-speed chases in SW Wisconsin College notebook: May continues to climb UCLA ladder