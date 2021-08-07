SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Carolyn A. Ensch, age 69 of Shullsburg, WI passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at UW-Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born November 12, 1951 in Shullsburg the daughter of Robert and Betty (Rock) Thompson. Carolyn grew up in New Diggings, WI and graduated from Benton High School in 1969. After graduation she attended University of Wisconsin — Platteville where she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Carolyn was united in marriage to Harold E. Ensch on January 20, 1973 in New Diggings. After a short time of traveling, Carolyn and Harold settled in Shullsburg where she started teaching special education at Shullsburg Public Schools. In 1994, Carolyn received her master’s degree in special education. She retired in 2010 and has lived in Shullsburg since.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Harold at home; two children: Mary Ensch of Shullsburg and Michelle (Bill) Meister of Sparks, NV; two granddaughters: Kristianna and Kylar Meister; and one brother: Joe (Julie) Thompson of Shullsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother: Jerry Thompson.
Carolyn was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, the Eastern Star Lodge #30, and was a past girl scout leader. She enjoyed bowling, painting, socializing with friends, and traveling to aquariums to look at all the different fish. Carolyn loved all things Elvis and always enjoyed listening to his music. She always liked to watch classic films and TV shows like “I Love Lucy.” She was always willing to listen when someone had something to talk about.
Carolyn cherished her family, especially her granddaughters and the memories they created together. She always made sure they knew how proud she was of them.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt of Centenary United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery in New Diggings. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 12:00 P.M. until 1:45 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Carolyn’s name.