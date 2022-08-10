PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Francis Nicholas “Nick” Burbach, 88, of Platteville, died on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville, at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 — 7:00 PM, Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 10:00 — 10:45 AM at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Francis Burbach Memorial fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Francis was born on May 24, 1934 in Smelser Township, Grant County, son of Francis J. and Helene M. (Nilles) Burbach. He was united in marriage to Patricia Rathbun on June 25, 1955 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Pat preceded him in death on February 3, 2012. “Nick” as many referred to him as, worked for John Deere Dubuque works for 30 years. After retiring Nick continued to keep busy working for Francis Lipska on his farm and driving truck for Lipska Trucking and later hauling grain for Tim Klar. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and the mountains. He always liked a good game of cards playing euchre and poker. Nick always found time to enjoy a cold beer or margarita.
Nick is survived by six children, Scott (Mary) Burbach, Patti (Ed) Vondra, Brad (Rhonda) Burbach, Kenneth “Kenny” Burbach, Ginny (Tim) Winkler and Ilene (Patrick) White; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Rosalie (Dick) Hirsch, Cathy (Jerry) Weber, Sylvia (Ron) Wentz, and Helene (Paul) Hill; two brothers, Jim (Judy) Burbach and Mark (Nancy) Burbach and many nieces and nephews. Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, two daughters, Theresa and Michelle Burbach, great-granddaughter, Taylor Vondra, his parents, brother Gene and his wife, Linda, Burbach and sisters, Muriel and her husband, Don, Taylor.
