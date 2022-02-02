Keith B. Woodyard, age 68, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on Jan. 26, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. To honor Keith’s life, his Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., at the Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road in Dubuque. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery at a later date.
Keith was born on March 20, 1953, in Columbus, OH, a son to E. F.”Woody” and Betty (Riley) Woodyard. He was united in marriage to Vicki Felton for 25 years and the couple was blessed with 2 sons. Keith provided for his family through the years he spent at Flexsteel as a purchasing manager, and more recently has been investing his working hours at the Hy’Vee Gas Station on Dodge St. Keith was all about spending time with family and friends as much as possible. His story telling skills were legendary and his ability to be the life of the party without strenuous efforts was always on display. He enjoyed hunting in his earlier years, along with coaching, traveling, and perfecting his amazing photography skills with his sons and grandsons on their hockey teams. Keith never passed up the opportunity to get his motorcycle out on the road, but his favorites hobbies were definitely spending the day on the golf course, and hanging out with his friends at the Dog House and Eichman’s. Keith was not only a generous and good-hearted man, but his laid-back and easy-going attitude towards life was carried proudly through each and every day as well. Keith leaves behind countless memories of a man who embraced life to the fullest and we hope to find peace from this tragic loss within them.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Keith include his ex-wife and best friend, Victoria “Vicki” Woodyard, Dubuque, IA; his 2 sons, Kyle Woodyard, and Corey Woodyard, both of Dubuque, IA; his 3 grandsons, Collin, Alexander, and Kaleb Woodyard; his siblings, Michael (Jeanne) Woodyard, Dubuque, IA, and Christina (Jeff) Burrichter, Cascade, IA; his mother-in-law, Georgeann “Rusty” Felton, Dubuque, IA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Joseph Felton.
Keith’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mercy Hospital for all of their professional and compassionate care.