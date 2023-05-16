Christopher Keith “Hippie” Woolf, 51, peacefully passed away at his home in Dubuque on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, after his three-year battle with brain cancer.
Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday May 20th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Memorial Service will start at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with a Celebration of Life to follow at R Place / Shorty’s in East Dubuque, IL.
Christopher, born on August 12, 1971, in Dubuque, was the cherished son of Richard and Carol (Jaeger) Woolf. He attended Dubuque Senior High School, graduating in 1989. On September 8, 2001, he married Misty Welch at the Dubuque Arboretum. Throughout his life, Christopher worked at various establishments, including the Dubuque Pack (FDL), Georgia Pacific, McKesson, and most recently, O’Meara Custom Products.
Known for his passion for fishing, Christopher also dedicated many years to the Monday night golf league at Birchwood Golf Course. He found great joy in gardening and canning, generously sharing his homemade tomato sauce, peppers, and pickles with friends and family. Christopher had a knack for cooking, particularly grilling and smoking, and was a familiar face at Cremer’s. A devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes, he followed their games with enthusiasm. Above all, Christopher cherished the company of his loved ones and delighted in spending quality time together, often enjoying “cocktails” at his favorite spot, R Place.
Christopher leaves behind a legacy of love.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Misty Woolf, his mother, Carol Woolf, his sister, Michelle (Scott) Becwar, his sister, Vicky (Roger) Fielding of Spring Green, WI, his mother-in-law, Donna Welch, several adored nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also the proud godfather of Josie Runde. Christopher shared his home with his loyal dog, Angus, and his cherished cats, Stewie, Nina, and Cricket.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Woolf, his father-in-law, Robert Welch, his brother, Steve Woolf, his godfather, DJ Jaeger, his grandparents, Art and Clara Jaeger and Ed and Hazel Woolf, and several cherished animal companions.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kelli, Peggy, Kris, and Julie, for their unwavering compassion and care during Christopher’s final days. They also express their sincere appreciation to Hippie’s countless supportive friends and family members, whose kindness and care have been an immense source of comfort throughout his illness.
