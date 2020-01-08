Kenneth A. Neuhaus, former Chief Deputy of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, passed away at age 91, on December 31, 2019, surrounded by family, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with honor guard provided by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Church of the Nativity, with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Military honors by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard will immediately follow Mass at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Kenneth was born on September 6, 1928, in Patch Grove, Wis., to Edward and Leona (Oval) Neuhaus. Kenneth was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He trained at the National Academy of Law Enforcement in Quantico, Va., and served more than 30 years with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office in Dubuque, Iowa, until his retirement as Chief Deputy.
On February 14, 1953, he married Mary Julia Dugan. They raised four sons, Ken Jr., Tom, Roger and Gregory, and four daughters, Mary Lynn, Patricia, Catherine and Paula.
Kenneth was a die-hard Cubs fan, a grass-roots-go-getter, and a civic-minded leader. Active in his community, he served as an usher at Nativity Church in Dubuque for more than a decade, volunteered for the Dubuque County Democratic Party, was a member of the American Legion Post #6, and the Knights of Columbus Council 510. He was known for his generous spirit, dogged determination and laughing before the punchline of his own jokes.
He is survived by his beloved wife Mary; eight children, Ken (Karen) Neuhaus, Mary Lynn (James Jarrard) Neuhaus, Patricia Harrison, Catherine (Dean “Moe”) Dolphin, Tom (Laurie) Neuhaus, Roger (Theresa) Neuhaus, Gregory (Chris Nardone) Neuhaus and Paula Neuhaus; his brothers Donald (Eunice) and Gerald; and sister Nelda (Dennis) Bennett; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Edward; his mother, Leona; brothers, Lloyd, Edward Jr. “Bu,” and Roger; sisters, Jeannette, Inez, Virginia, Audrey, Florence; his four grandsons, Ryan, Taylor, Christopher and Tyler Neuhaus; daughter-in-law, Crystal (Henkes) Neuhaus; and son-in-law, James Jenkins.
A Kenneth Neuhaus memorial fund has been established.
The Neuhaus family extends their gratitude to the nursing staff at Bethany Home, Dr. Matthew Kirkendall, and Hospice of Dubuque.