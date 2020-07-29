EARLVILLE, Iowa — Richard “Dick” William Conrad, 73, of Earlville, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital with his family by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earlville with burial following at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday July 30, 2020, at the Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville, where a scripture service will begin at 3 p.m. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
He was born on May 14, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Alfred & Idell (Streif) Conrad. He attended St. Joseph’s (Earlville) Elementary School and graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School in 1965, where he was active in FFA & shop. His shop class built a model home his senior year in Delhi. He also arranged for the FFA to do a test crop of oats on the home farm his senior year. Richard enlisted in the National Guard after graduating from high school & served for 6 years.
After high school, Richard worked for Coil Wall for 3 years and then John Deere in Dubuque for 32 years as a welder. Richard was united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley to Patricia Ann Hird in July 29, 1972 and to this union two children were born: Chad Richard & Michelle Rose. He farmed for nearly 50 years and after retiring he did custom tiling and hay baling. Richard was an avid card player & he enjoyed spending time with family & friends. His sense of humor, honesty, and compassion made him a friend to many.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, Earlville; son, Chad (Amy), Mount Vernon; daughter, Michelle (Rudy Rangel) Pleasant Hill; siblings, Cheryl (Richard) Shaffer, Coralville, Iowa, Janice Conrad, Manchester, Iowa, Alan (Mary Jane) Conrad, Scales Mound, Illinois, and Joan (Jack) Butcher Monticello, Iowa; three grandchildren; Rebecca, Nathan & McKenna; father- in- law, Clarence “Jack” Hird, Cascade: brothers and sisters-in-law, Ron( Sharian-deceased) Hird, Marion, Iowa, Carolyn Shaheen, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Bob (Cheryl) Hird and Norman Hird, both of Dubuque, Iowa, Elaine (Robert) Hagge, Potosi, Wisconsin, Jeanne (Michael), Terre Haute, Indiana, Kathy (Edward-deceased) Hines, Benton, Wisconsin, Nancy (Dan) Waight, Galesburg, Illinois, John (Annette-deceased) Volga, Iowa, and James (Yvette) Hird, San Antonio, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Idell Conrad; sister, Mary; mother-in-law, Lucille Hird; and twin nieces, Sheila and Annette.
Please share a memory of Richard at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.