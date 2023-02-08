Thomas F. (aka Grinner) Scholl, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa died peacefully at Stonehill Care Center on February 4, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Friday, February 10, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 3:00 pm. A live stream of the wake service will be on the funeral home Facebook page. Flannel and jeans are appropriate dress for the visitation.
Tom was born April 25, 1946, the youngest child of Joseph and Eleanor (O’Regan) Scholl. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart Elementary and Wahlert High School.
Tom was first employed at Hilldale Dairy and later drove over-the-road for Flexsteel Industries, retiring after 25 years. Tom served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War (1965-1967). He and Barbara Isenhart were married at Nativity Church on August 17, 1968.
Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barb; five children of whom he was very proud: Tina (Sharon) Rosenberg-Scholl, St. Paul, MN, David (Shannon) Scholl, Carrollton, GA, Julia (Shane) Holdridge, Dubuque, IA, Katie (Tom) Cronk, North Liberty, IA, and Dan (Claire) Scholl, Des Moines, IA; 10 beloved grandchildren: Ian, Ben and Sarah, Rachel and Leah, Emily, Tony and Ella, Mia and Lillian; his sister, Maggie (Vince) Kotz; sisters-in-law, Lou Ann Scholl and Susan (John) Hoffman; brothers-in-law, Bob (Sue) Isenhart, Mike Isenhart, Chuck Isenhart and Thomas (Joanne) Isenhart; former daughter-in-law, Beth Scholl, former sister-in-law, Marlene Speers and many nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and Joseph; his brother, Jim Scholl; sisters, Mary Jane (Cliff) Davis and Betty (Ted) Stackis; father and mother-in-law, Rhodes “Bud” and Marcella Isenhart, and brother-in-law, Andy Isenhart.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be given to Stonehill Care Center or Hospice of Dubuque.
The Scholl family would like to thank Dr. Cao, Dr. Powers and Dr. Khan and the numerous medical providers who cared for Tom over these many years. We are especially appreciative of the staff of Stonehill Care Center who, with patience and kindness, created a second home for him and of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jeremiah, who provided comfort for Tom and support to his loved ones.
