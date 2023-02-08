Thomas F. (aka Grinner) Scholl, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa died peacefully at Stonehill Care Center on February 4, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Friday, February 10, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 3:00 pm. A live stream of the wake service will be on the funeral home Facebook page. Flannel and jeans are appropriate dress for the visitation.

