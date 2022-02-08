HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Karl W. Rigdon, 83, of rural Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at The Finley Hospital, Dubuque, IA.
Family and friends may call from 9:00 am-12:00 (Noon) on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where a sharing of memories will be at 11:30 a.m. and shared on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Graveside services will be 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the East Dubuque Cemetery, with Deacon Jamie Schilling officiating, and where military honors will be accorded by the U. S. Navy Honors team and the East Dubuque American Legion Post # 787.
Karl was born on June 8, 1938 in Guilford Twp. of Jo Daviess County, IL, the son of Bernard O. and Carlene A. (Duerrstein) Rigdon. He was a graduate of the Galena High School, class of 1956. Karl was united in marriage to Mary A. Schilling on September 22, 1962 in Dubuque, IA.
Karl was a U. S. Navy veteran having served at Moffett Federal Airfield in California and Adak, Alaska in his military service. He was employed at Dubuque John Deere Works as an Electrical Supervisor. He loved flying, fishing, traveling, and attending the Air Show at Oshkosh, WI yearly. He was also a member of the Dubuque Rifle & Pistol Club.
Surviving is his wife, Mary; two children, Karla Rigdon and William K. (Erin Kennedy) Rigdon both of Hazel Green; two grandchildren, Johannah and Carmen (Michelle) Rigdon; his siblings, Kris (Bonnie) Rigdon, Sarah (John MacDonald) Rigdon, Susan Rigdon, Mary Lou Rigdon, John (Vicki) Rigdon and Tony (Jill) Rigdon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Carleen.
The family wishes to thank the Dickeyville Rescue Squad and the Emergency Room Dept. at Finley Hospital for their care and compassion.