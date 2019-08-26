Rosemary “Rosie” Cahill, 81, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Saint Columbkille Catholic Church, with Fr. David Schatz officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation for Rosie will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a parish wake service will be at 4 p.m.
Rosie was born in Potosi, Wis., on February 2, 1938, the daughter of Edward and Ina (Reed) Stohlmeyer. She married Gene Cahill on April 8, 1961, at Church of the Nativity, and he preceded her in death on December 27, 2008. She worked at the Tasty Cafe in Dubuque as a waitress. She enjoyed playing cards, especially poker, and taking trips to the casino. Rosie always loved a good time.
She is survived by her in-laws, Barbara and Dick Molony, of Bernard, Iowa, Maurice and Margo Cahill, of Traverse City, Mich., Lyle and Geri Cahill, of Phoenix, Rita Cahill, of Los Angeles, and Thelma Schlueter, of Dubuque; along with many nieces and nephews.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; four sisters, Charlotte Jotham, Patricia McCartney, Dolores Vosberg and Catherine “Topsy” Arling; a sister-in-law, Mary Cahill Kells; and nephews, Paul Fetzek, Craig Hoskins and Mike Jothan.
Memorials may be given to St. Columbkille Catholic Church or Divine Word.