Barbara Lee (Massey) Van Blarcom, age 81, of Dubuque, passed away at 9:10 p.m. on November 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Barbara’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Due to COVID-19 concerns the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Barbara’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Barbara was born on January 23, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Dale and Bernita (Kunnen) Massey.
Barbara was a proud lifelong resident of Dubuque who attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy. She was employed as a Teacher’s Associate for the Dubuque Community School District for over 25 years, until her well earned retirement. She was united in marriage to James Van Blarcom on September 14, 1957. They were blessed with 48 wonderful years of marriage, and four children together, before he sadly passed away on January 6, 2006. Barbara was a faith filled woman who was a long time member of Holy Ghost Church, and most recently the Church of the Resurrection. In her free time, she embraced her creative side. She worked on several types of crafting projects with woodworking being her specialty. Barbara also enjoyed staying active, and has made many friends while she was mall walking six days a week. She looked forward to the change of the seasons every year, and enjoyed taking fall drives and getaways. She also looked forward to doing her Tuesday night “running around”, no matter the time of year. Everyone who knew her knew that Barbara loved her family more than anything. She looked forward to spending the holidays together, especially Christmas, when she would make her famous dirt cake, much to the grandkids’ delight. Barbara was a great mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister, and we will miss her tremendously. We do, however, take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with all of her loved ones, especially her loving husband and son, in Heaven for Christmas this year.
Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory include her children, David (Elizabeth) Van Blarcom, Des Moines, IA, Sharon (Terry) Pickel, Kieler, WI, and Lynn (John) Braford, Monticello, IA; a daughter-in-law, Janet Van Blarcom, Belleville, WI; her seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Joseph) Marruffo, Jeremy (Laurie) Van Blarcom, Stacie (Brandon) Tjaden, Derek (fiancé Amber Meyer) Van Blarcom, Brianna Pickel, Joshua Van Blarcom and Marisa Braford; her eight great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Jade, Daisy, Dominic, Brantley, Sawyer, Micco and Aiyana; and her in-laws, Joe Pfohl, Dubuque, IA, James Rollinger, Cascade, IA, Mary Meyer, Dubuque, IA, Lois (Delbert) Link, Dubuque, IA, and Earl Van Blarcom, Dubuque, IA.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Van Blarcom; her son, Mark Van Blarcom; her siblings, Judith Pfohl, Sandra Rollinger, Donna Brandel and Duane Massey; and her in-laws, Judy Van Blarcom and Phyllis Bly.
Barbara’s family would like to thank Dr. Andrea Ries and Dr. Ram and his staff, especially Lacy and Julie, for all of their professional care of Barbara. Also a heartfelt thanks to the parish nurse from Resurrection, Mary Schmidt, and her dear friend, Patti Dix, for the friendship and support she has provided to mom all these years.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Barbara Van Blarcom Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com