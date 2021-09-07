HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Jolene M. Hoppman-Stienstra, 56, of Hazel Green, died on July 14, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Kevin Stienstra’s shop, 1210 S. Percival St. in Hazel Green.

