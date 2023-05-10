Joyce F. Potter, 89, of Eagle Point Place, Dubuque, formerly of Dyersville, IA, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be Wednesday May 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott Meador officiating. Family and friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The burial will be at Dubuque Memorial Gardens. A live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Joyce was born February 6, 1934, in Geneva, IA to Walter E. Bergmann and Gladys B. Muhlenbruck. She attended Morningside College in Sioux City, IA and Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, IL. She married Richard C. Potter on January 14, 1961, in Indianola, IA. Her main occupation was a homemaker. She also worked at Stone Creek One Stop and Evers Toy Store in Dyersville. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge.
Mom enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the little ones, as well as traveling, quilting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, other crafts, and puzzles.
Recommended for you
Survivors include her children David (Diana) Potter, Monterey, CA; Scott (Jenny) Potter, New Haven, MO; Laurie (Matt) Urban, Dubuque, IA; and Randy (Anne) Potter, Dyersville, IA; Grandchildren: Chelsea (Bill) Jakob; Justin Potter; Jessica (Marty) Krapfl; Elizabeth (Dustin) Boyette; Sam (Kenzie) Urban; Amanda (Justin) Adams; and Tim Potter. Great-Grandchildren: Bethany, Mike, Dan, and Hannah Rankin; Leah Boyette; Katie and Tucker Urban; Daisy Adams; Bill Jr. (Emily) Jakob and Johnathon Jakob. Sister: Maxine Bots, Brother-in-law: Ed Hiller, Sister-in-law: Norma Vondra.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, sister Lucille Hiller, brother-in-law Jim Bots, grandson Kroy Urban, brother Rolland Bergmann, in-laws Dan and Lois Potter and Don Vondra.
The family would like to thank her friends at Eagle Point Place, the staff at Mercy Hospital and Medical Associates Clinic, especially Dr. Kenneth Steffen, Julie Ehlinger, ARNP and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care they gave to Joyce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.