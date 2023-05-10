Joyce F. Potter, 89, of Eagle Point Place, Dubuque, formerly of Dyersville, IA, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.

Visitation will be Wednesday May 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott Meador officiating. Family and friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The burial will be at Dubuque Memorial Gardens. A live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.

