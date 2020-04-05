Mable L. (Wood) Boelk, 88, of Dubuque, was called to her heavenly home on March 28, 2020, at Care Initiatives Dubuque Specialty Care.
In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Memorial services will be held at a later date, and will be announced. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque, is entrusted with arrangements.
Mable was born to Thomas and Ethel Wood in Markdale, Ontario, Canada, on August 15, 1931. She was a proud Canadian citizen and became a permanent resident of the United States in the mid 1960s. She married Robert Boelk on January 2, 1982, after meeting at the Nazarene Church in Dubuque.
Mable worked in the appliance department at Montgomery Ward for several years. She then joined Bob as owner/operator of the Christian Book Center from 1982-2006. After closing the book store she dedicated her time serving others at Home Instead Senior Care. Mable’s greatest treasures were her family and faith. She and her husband, Bob were very involved at GracePoint Church. They also loved to travel near and far. They could often be found attending stock car races or music festivals in the area. They were active members of the Key City Sams camping club and looked forward to camping season each year. Together they also made many trips to Canada so she could visit her family. Music, Canadian euchre card games and laughter were always a big part of those trips lasting late into the evening. Over the years, there were many trips to special events for their children and grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and kept in close contact with the ones out of town. She never missed sending a card for any holiday or birthday. There was never any doubt that she greatly treasured all of her family members. Of all the memories shared Mable will always be remembered for her bright smile, sweet spirit, love for children and her strong faith.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Heather (Eldon) Montgomery, of New Franklin, Mo., Russ (Laurie) Boelk, of Burrton, Kan., David Boelk Sr., of Dubuque, and Laura (Mike) Nielsen, of Sparta, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Jo Ellen Newell, of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Kendra Montgomery, (Kyle Crowley), of New Franklin, Mo., Angel Willard, of Kirksville, Mo., Sara Montgomery and Isaac Montgomery, both of New Franklin, Mo., Kristi Hartley and Kara Boelk, both of N. Newton, Kan., David Boelk Jr., of Maquoketa, Iowa, Maggie Nielsen and Livi Nielsen, both of Sparta, Tenn., and Thomas and Jason Newell, both of Omaha, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Shaun Crowley and Sofia Crowley, both of New Franklin, Mo., Ross Willard and David Willard, both of Kirksville, Mo.; sisters, Beryl Harvey, of Meaford, Ont., Iona Wilson, of Owen Sound, Ont.; brother, Les Wood, of Markdale, Ont.; sister-in-law, Doreen McGregor, of Owen Sound, Ont.; brothers and-sisters-in-law, Sharon (Dan) Baker, of Dubuque, Kathy (Ed) Stoltz, of Eldridge, Iowa, Norm (Pat) Boelk, of Bettendorf, Iowa, Carol (Tom) Hirsch, of Montezuma, Iowa, Steve (Sue) Boelk, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Newell; brother and sister in-law, Jim and Betty Wood; sister-in-law, Janice Wood; brother-in-law, Ernie Harvey; sister, Eunice Wood/Brown; brother-in-law, Don Wilson; brother, Harold Wood; sister-in-law, Gwen Wood; and brother and sister in-law, Ken and Vi Boelk.
Memorials may be given to GracePoint Church, Hospice of Dubuque or the Alzheimer’s Association.
