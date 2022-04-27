HAZEL GREEN, WI — Scott M. Vosberg, 60, of Abilene, TX, formerly of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Alden Meadows Care Facility in Clinton, WI. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, April 29th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Scott was born on November 25, 1961 to Mick & Janet (Redd) Vosberg in Hazel Green, WI. He was a graduate from Hazel Green High School. Scott had a passion for antiquing. He loved to find unique treasures and display them at his warehouse or gift them to his family or friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Scott is survived by his parents, Mick & Janet Vosberg of Hazel Green, WI; 3 siblings: Chris (Tonya) Vosberg of Hazel Green, WI, Kimber (Spencer) Jordan of Manning, SC and Monte (Margaret) Vosberg of Milwaukee, WI; a niece, Samantha Vosberg; 2 nephews: Jake & Mickey Jordan; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of plants & flowers a Scott Vosberg Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to: Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Scott Vosberg Family, P.O. BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com