Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Richard E. Henricks, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Herman Lenaburg, Dubuque — Services: 3 p.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Visitation: 1:30 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Dennis R. Whalen, Vinton, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, St. Mary’s Lycurgus Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.