Sharyn Lee “Sherri” Gieseman, 75, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Mercy One, Dubuque following a sudden illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Church in Dubuque, with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, IA.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 — 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL, with prayer service at 3:45 p.m. There will also be a visitation from 9:00 — 9:45 a.m. on Thursday at St. Anthony’s Church.
Sherri was born on June 13, 1947, in Dubuque, the daughter of Harold E. and Marcella A. (Kohnen) Richey. She was a graduate of Wahlert High School, the class of 1965, and graduated from the Mercy School of Nursing in 1968. Sherri was employed at Mercy Medical Center for 43 years. She started there as a dietary aid and became a RN in the ICU, then transferred to the Cardiac Medical Unit until she retired in 2010. During her selfless vocation, she provided the very best of care for her patients looking after both their physical and spiritual needs. Prior to retirement (1998-2003) she was part owner of Choices Coffee/Holistic Center which gave her great joy.
Sherri was united in marriage to Al Gieseman on July 12th, 1969, to this union four children were born. The couple went their separate ways while always remaining friends. She had an exceptional devotion and love for her immediate and extended family especially her beloved grandchildren by attending their activities and events.
Sherri remained faithful to God throughout her life by praying the rosary daily and attending mass. She was a woman of great joy and humility and had a remarkable spirit. Even amid suffering, she focused on others, always putting their needs ahead of her own. She was generous with both her love and her material possessions. Her many wonderful qualities brought all those who knew her to a deep love and respect for her.
Surviving are four children, James (Beverly) Gieseman, Cedar Rapids, IA, Kristine (Michael) White, Bernard, IA, Richard Gieseman, Cedar Rapids,IA, and Laura (Robert) Donner of Dubuque, IA; nine grandchildren, Joseph, Molly, Nathan, Emily, Grace, Olivia, Mason, Isabella and Benjamin, her siblings, Ronald (Patty) Richey of Peosta,IA, John (Kris) Richey of Asbury, IA, Anne Marie (Randy) Hoeger, Prairie du Chien, WI and James (Laura) Richey of Olathe, KS and Aunt Betty (Tony) Boland of Dubuque, IA, many nieces and nephews.
Sherri was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marcella, and her former husband, Al.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Mercy One Dubuque for the exceptional care she received. The family also wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to all her friends at The Woodlands Senior Apartments for their love and companionship.
