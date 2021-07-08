Sister JoAnn (Vernon) Lohrman, OSF, passed away at 8:20 p.m. on July 6, 2021, at Clare House. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, at 1 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
She was born on September 25, 1930, in Oelwein, IA, to Charles and Helen “Nellie” (Walsh) Lohrman. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1949, and made final profession of vows August 12, 1955. She studied at Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA. She ministered as a homemaker in Iowa at Rickardsville, Mapleton, New Hampton and in Dubuque at Mary of the Angels, Loras College, Xavier Hospital and Mercy Health Center.
Sister is survived by her nieces, nephews and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mary (Maurice) King, Gertrude (Clifford) Gardner, Imelda “Mel” Lohrman and Agnes “Bernie” Lohrman; and her brothers, Charles (Loretta) Lohrman and Edward (Maxine) Lohrman.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA. Behr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.