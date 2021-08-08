Ora C. (Miller) Schmidt, age 92, of Dubuque, passed away at 2:00 a.m., on Friday, August 6, 2021, peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side.
To celebrate Ora’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 7:00 p.m. To honor Ora’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Ora was born on July 28, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Elmer and Elsie (Vogt) Miller.
Ora was born and raised in Dubuque where she graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy. She met her husband, Melvin Schmidt, when she was 11 years old at the ice skating rink, and the two would develop a wonderful friendship that lead to marriage on June 18, 1949, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They were truly inseparable and would enjoy 68 1/2 years as a married couple before Melvin sadly passed away on February 16, 2018. On their 60th anniversary they renewed their vows with almost all of the family present. Ora was always a hard worker. She was employed with Montgomery Wards, JC Penney and retired from Rite Hite, along with raising her family of 9 and running the household. Ora and Melvin always made time for each other and loved to go dancing regularly and spend time with their friends. Ora enjoyed spending time on the river on their cruiser, “Schmidty’s Full House”. She also loved being on the open road in one of the 11 brand new Winnebago campers they bought right off the assembly line. She and Melvin always had their kids in tow, as well as other children who without their generosity would not have had the opportunity to travel. Together they traveled to all 50 states and after their retirement they wintered in Yuma, Arizona for 25 years. Ora also enjoyed reading books, listening to big band music, birds, gardening, tending to her flowers, cooking huge meals, playing Euchre with her friends, and time spent with her special puppy Isabelle. She loved spending as much time as she could with her family and always surrounded herself with children. Ora also served as a Girl Scout Leader for several years. She was the matriarch of their huge clan and everyone looked up to her for her wisdom and leadership. She was also a long time member of Holy Trinity Church. She prayed for all of her family and drew on strength from her faith when challenges came her way. Ora always knew how to have fun and laugh. Holidays and traditions were important and always her favorite time to pack the house full. She would spend days preparing food for these events. We are heartbroken at losing our wonderful Ora here on Earth with us. Ora was truly one of a kind, she always had a smile and was such a sweet, gentle soul. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she has touched throughout the years. We know that her work here is now done and she is resting peacefully with Melvin and all of her loved ones.
Those left to cherish Ora’s memory include her 8 children, Terry (Sandi) Schmidt, Apple River, IL, Deborah (Mike) Hoppmann, Dubuque, IA, Tim (Barb) Schmidt, Dubuque, IA, Vickie Parsons, Dubuque, IA, Ron (Sheri) Schmidt, Epworth, IA, Paul (Martha) Schmidt, Epworth, IA, Sandy (Bob) Hunt, Bellevue, IA and Lora (Todd) Perkins, Peosta, IA; a daughter-in-law, Liane Schmidt, Dubuque, IA; 26 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and 1 more on the way; 1 great-great-grandson; and her siblings, Shirley Welter, Peosta, IA and Bruce (Bonnie) Miller, Fort Wayne, IN.
Ora was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Schmidt; a son, Michael Schmidt; a grandson, Justin Schmidt; a great-grandson, Christian Lyons; and several in-laws.
Ora’s family would like to thank the staff of Sunset Park Place, and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, for all of the care they have provided for Ora and her family. Also a special thanks to Martha, granddaughter, Alysia, and her very special daughter, Lora, who took care of her every single day and held her hand until the very end.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Ora’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ora Schmidt Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com