DENVER, Colo. — Ada Marie Lynch, age 19 months, passed away peacefully wrapped in her mother’s arms and her father by her side on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
She was born on March 30, 2020, in Denver, Colorado to Patrick and Megan (Wolf) Lynch. Early in life Ada was diagnosed with a rare brain illness. Despite this, she blew through all expectations and lived a beautiful life. Ada spent her life surrounded by people who loved and adored her, earning her the nickname Ada Sweet Potata. She enjoyed hiking and shopping with her mama and listening to her silly songs. When she snuggled with her Daddy, she loved to touch his whiskers and give high-fives. She had a special bond with her siblings Daniel and Nora. She loved to pull their hair and they encouraged it seeing how happy it made her. She enjoyed her brother’s baseball games where she helped cheer him on with her family. She was her sister’s audience for all things; reading, princesses, blocks, and dolls. She knew a world of beautiful chaos within our house. She was the cutest pool babe during the summer where she spent time hanging in the water with her friends and family. Everywhere she went she mesmerized people with her beautiful blue eyes. Her eyes were as unique as her. She worked hard in her therapies and continually amazed people. Ada shared a deep connection with her mother, and they spent every day together. She spent much of her life snuggled in her mother’s arms, exactly where she belonged and agreeably her favorite place to be.
Ada is survived by her parents Patrick and Megan, her brother Daniel, her sister Nora; grandparents Mark and Lynne Wolf, Tim and Sherry Lynch; great grandparents Lucille Schmitt and Carroll Lynch; and uncles and aunts Marcus and Natalia Lynch (Owen, Nico), Danielle Lynch (Harrison), and Jenna and Kris Henshaw (Jolie, Drake).
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents Daniel and Helen Wolf, Richard Schmitt, Dan Lynch, Al and Barbara Hancock; her great aunt Pamela Earney; and great uncles Wayne Schmitt and Michael Wolf.
Ada’s family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service at Three Trees Chapel in Littleton on Wednesday, December 1, at 11:30 am. Please feel free to join us to celebrate Ada’s life.
Her family would like to thank her incredible care team of therapists, doctors, and nurses who supported Ada and her family and continued to believe in her.
When you see a pink sky, look up and say hi to Ada.