EARLVILLE, Iowa — Mary Lou Schmitz, 97, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Good Neighbor Home, Manchester, Iowa.
She was born May 23, 1923, in Hamilton, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Millie (Ensign) Brown. She was adopted at age 9 by Daniel C. and Clara M. (Burrow) Gibbs. She graduated from Earlville High School in 1941. On June 29, 1947, Mary Lou was united in marriage to Howard L. Schmitz in Earlville. She worked at the Earlville Locker in 1949-1950 and as a bookkeeper at Del-Que Farm Service Co. (now Farm Service) from 1959-1986.
Mary Lou was a member of Earlville United Parish, where she held all offices in the Women’s Fellowship and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She liked to quilt, read and work cross puzzles.
Mary Lou’s family includes her son, Alan L. Schmitz, of Stout, Iowa; two grandsons, Andrew A. Schmitz, of Cedar Falls and Daniel Schmitz, of Stout; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Schmitz, of Bailey, Colorado; brother, Frank Brown, of Oroville, California.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Schmitz, in 2006; two sons, David Lawrence Schmitz and Roger Louis Schmitz; her parents, Frank and Millie Brown and Daniel and Clara Gibbs; brothers, Robert H. Brown, Ralph Peterson, Homer W. Brown, Walter Brown; sisters, Hope L. Fowler, Ann Moore.
Burial Services will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Earlville.
Memorials will be directed toward Earlville United Parish.
Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa, is assisting the family.
