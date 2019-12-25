Maria Guadalupe Torres Vega, 39, of Dubuque, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa St., where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow, with Rev. Father Greg Bahl as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Maria Guadalupe was born November 14, 1980, in Zacatecas, Mexico. She was the loving daughter of Juan and Amalia Vega Torres. She arrived in the USA in 2005. She was a very active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, and was extremely family oriented. She was very talkative and had numerous friends. She was very hardworking.
Survivors include her parents; children, Javier Torres, Marcos Torres, Katherin Torres, Melani Torres, and Bridgett Torres; her siblings, Gamaliel Torres, Sergio Torres, Jose Torres, Maria de los Angeles, Marta Torres and Maria Ascencion Torres.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.