EPWORTH, Iowa — John M. Theisen, 81, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 12., 2021 at his home in Epworth, Iowa.
Visitation for John will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral Home.
Services for John will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller Presiding and Msgr. Lyle Wilgenbusch concelebrating. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
John was born July 29, 1940 in Epworth, Iowa, son of Otto and Mary (Hannan) Theisen. He is a graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. On September 23, 1961 he was united in marriage to Janaan M. Cavanaugh at St. John the Baptist in Peosta, Iowa. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2007.
John was employed at the John Deere Dubuque works for 30 years. He was a sports fan, especially of the Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa, the Epworth Knights of Columbus-Council #7823 and a member of the Epworth Gun club.
He is survived by five children, Roseanne (Terry) Thompson of Farley, Jack (Nancy) Theisen of Bernard, Richard Theisen of Granger, David (Andrea) Theisen and Kevin (Michel) Theisen both of Epworth; 14 grandchildren; a special friend, Patti Bonert of Farley; his siblings, Paul (Betty) Theisen of Epworth, Elaine (Jerry) Schueller of Dubuque, Loras (Sherry) Theisen of Belvedere, IL, Jane (Dick) Dunkel of Worthington; his in-laws, Sharon (Charles) Hermsen of Dyersville, Lyle (Anita) Dague of Dubuque.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph Theisen and Merle in infancy; a daughter-in-law, Jan (Christensen) Theisen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Loras Cavanaugh, John Cavanaugh, Tommy Cavanaugh, Loretta Graves and Mary Jecklin.