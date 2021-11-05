Lawrence Mark “Larry” Pflieger, 81 of East Dubuque, IL passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Luther Manor, Dubuque, IA.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Monday, November 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, and where friends may call after 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Burial will be in Pilot Knob Cemetery, rural Galena. Military rites will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
He was born June 11, 1940, the son of Lawrence A. and Marion B. (Durand) Pflieger. Larry attended Highland Park Community College and graduated with an Associate Degree in Applied Arts Industrial Technology. He served in the U.S. Air Force from October of 1959 in the 42nd Airborne Missile Maintenance Squad until his honorable discharge in October of 1965. Larry was united in marriage to Ella Laurine Levesque on August 15, 1963, in St. Andre, New Brunswick, Canada. He loved to hunt, fish, play Euchre, watch the Packers, watch college football, and college basketball games, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. Larry loved to spend time with family and friends. He would take his grandkids morel hunting, on 4-wheeler rides, fishing, or hunting. Larry was a journeyman electrician at Giddings & Lewis and John Deere for several years. He spent the last 20 years of his career as a manufacturing supervisor and a plant engineer at the Chrysler Corporation.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ella, his son, Daniel (Melissa) Pflieger, a daughter Sandra (John) Schultz, seven grandchildren and, one great-grandchild, six brothers, Jerome (Betsy), Richard (Eunice), John (Mary), Eugene (Mary), Mark (Mary), and David (Toni) two sisters, Mary Davis and Kathy (Howie) Mathis, two sisters-in-law, Janice Pflieger and Jeanne Robinson, one brother-in-law, Yvon (Geralda) Levesque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law Patrick (Carol), a brother, Thomas, his in-laws, Ludger (Yvonne) Levesque, two brothers-in-law, Edgar and Roger Levesque, and a sister-in-law, Verna Page.