BALLTOWN, Iowa — Laura Ann Heiderscheit, 51 of Balltown, IA passed away on September 28, 2022.

Family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home at 2595 Rockdale Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at St Francis of Assisi Church, 468 Balltown Road, with Fr. Tyler Raymond officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Balltown, Iowa.

