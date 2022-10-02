BALLTOWN, Iowa — Laura Ann Heiderscheit, 51 of Balltown, IA passed away on September 28, 2022.
Family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home at 2595 Rockdale Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at St Francis of Assisi Church, 468 Balltown Road, with Fr. Tyler Raymond officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Balltown, Iowa.
Laura was born February 2, 1971, in Dubuque, Iowa daughter of Patrick and Gloriann (McDermott) Egan.
She attended Dubuque Senior High School. She graduated from The University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA with Bachelor of Arts degree in Therapeutic Recreation and an Associate of Science in Human Services Northeast Iowa Community College, Peosta, IA.
Laura was united in marriage to Dave Heiderscheit on September 8, 2012, at St. Francis of Assisi Church. They were blessed with 10 wonderful years of marriage and two amazing boys.
Laura worked at Stonehill Communities as Director of Resident Services. She provided 26 years of dedicated services to the residents and families with care and compassion. Laura served on many committees and professional teams to enhance the atmosphere of those around her.
She cherished making memories with her family. Laura was a loving wife and a dedicated mother. Dave was the love of her life. Matthew and Connor, her boys, were her world and sunshine. Her family meant more to her than anything else. Moment by moment, they built a life together creating special memories.
Laura’s calm and nurturing presence brought comfort to everyone that crossed her path. She had a heart of gold. She was a great listener and always offered a shoulder to lean on. Everyone Laura encountered had their lives brightened and their soul touched. She was one of the kindness souls and had a way about her that would put you at ease, with her quick wit she could always come up with something funny to say in any situation. A few of her favorite mottos were: “good stuff” and “it’s all good”
Laura found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. She truly enjoyed attending concerts, plays, and weekend getaways. Other activities she loved were swimming, fishing at Waupeton with Dave and the boys, and long walks and talks with her family and friends. She was an amazing cook and baker, and she loved whipping up dishes with her sidekicks Matthew and Connor. She enjoyed cheering on her sons at all their sporting events. Laura loved spending quality time with her sisters and movie and game nights with her family.
She is survived by the love of her life Dave; two sons, Matthew and Connor of Balltown, IA; 9 siblings, Kris Egan Dubuque, Greg (Megan) Egan Peosta, Angie Olds, Kevin Egan, Mike Egan all of Dubuque, Julie (Andy) Willenborg New Vienna, Ron Egan, Amy (Brad) Blum, Erin Egan (Tim Spengelmeyer, fiancé) all of Dubuque. In-laws; Carol (Bob) Dietzel East Dubuque, IL, Karen (Marty) Hoffman Balltown, IA Sharon (Marvin) Ambrosy Sherrill, IA Mark Heiderscheit Dubuque, IA Cindy (Bob) Donovan Bankston, IA, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Gloriann (McDermott) Egan, niece Faith Willenborg, maternal grandparents Carl and Camilla (Fitzpatrick) McDermott, paternal grandparents Edward and Hope (Dolan) Egan, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Allan and Rose (Cummer) Heiderscheit, grandparents Reynold and Lorena (Wolf) Cummer, Matthew and Frances (Pheiler) Heiderscheit, beloved friend Becky Blum, and many aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a memorial fund established for the family of Laura A Heiderscheit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.