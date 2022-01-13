Melvin R. Runde, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2022, with his wife and children at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 14th, 2022, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church with Father James Goerend. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the church until time of service. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Melvin was born on August 2, 1936, in Dubuque to Melvin J. and Gertrude (Anderson) Runde. He attended Dubuque Senior High School. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Kersch on October 26, 1957, at St. Anthony’s church in Dubuque. He worked for Flexsteel prior to co-owning Runde’s Custom Upholstery for 40 years. Melvin served in the Iowa National Guard for 10 years.
He was a previous member of the Dubuque Shooting 330 Club, Izaak Walton Club, Dubuqueland Campers, and Pheasants Forever. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge 297 for 62 years and was a previous exalted ruler. He received multiple awards and trophies for trapshooting.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. Mel and Mary wintered in Texas for 18 years and travelled in their camper. One of their travels included a 4-month Alaskan trip. His nickname was “Pickle,” and he had a softball team called Pickle’s Pipers.
Mel is survived by his wife Mary Lou; children Kathy (George) Gendron, Jim ( Kathy) Runde, Connie (Mike) Baker, Joe (Kim) Runde, and Dave (Barb) Runde; grandchildren Michelle, Mark, and Marshall Gendron, Tim, Michelle, and Adam Runde, Joe, Lindsey, and Tracy Baker, Mitch, Jenna, and Joe Jr. Runde , Matt, Scott, Kurt, and Shelby Runde; great-grandchildren Audrienna, Evelyn, Owen, Ava, Liam, Brooks, and Kayden; sister Judy (Tom) Witterholt; sister-in-law Harriet Runde; and good friend Robert Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, brother Robert, brothers-in-law Mike and Tom Kersch, and sister-in-law Jeannine Kersch.
A Melvin Runde memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals who cared for Melvin.