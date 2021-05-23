DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gale E. Westemeier, 85, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Good Neighbor Society, Manchester, Iowa.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery.
Gale was born August 2, 1935, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Helen (Bergren) Miller, and later, Beth Miller. She married David L. Westemeier on May 18, 1957.
Survivors include her children: Jay (Susanne) Westemeier, of Dyersville, Kelly (Steve) Stecklein, of Dodge City, KS; grandchildren: Jami (Oscar) Alvarez, Jessi Stecklein; siblings: Marilyn Ortberg, of Columbus Junction, Dan (Carolyn) Hallenbeck, of Greensboro, GA, and Ted (Linda) Hallenbeck, of Palm Desert, CA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; her son, Jeff Westemeier; her parents; a brother, Alvin Miller; a sister, Bonnie (Bob) Sullivan; in-law, Ralph Ortberg.
The family would like to thank the staff at Good Neighbor Society for their support and care over the years.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.