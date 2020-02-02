Lois Edna Miller, 93, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Rev. Dianne Grace, of Hospice of Dubuque, will officiate. Private interment will be at Bass Lake Cemetery, Winnebago, MN.
Lois was born June 13, 1926, in Winnebago, MN, the daughter of Merle E. and Ida Mae (Cochran) Sparks. She married Dayton Sutton Miller on June 6, 1946, in Sioux Falls, SD. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2008. Lois was a resident of Minnesota for 32 years, relocating to Dubuque in 1959.
She was an active member of Grandview United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the choir, bell choir, and the UMW Women’s Group. Lois loved cardinals.
Lois is survived by her son, Kent (Cindy) Miller, of Anamosa, IA; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Kelly, and Stuart (Angela) Miller, Jennifer (Jared) Boyd, Jaime (Scot) Reuter, Matthew (Sydney) Miller, Beau (Jennifer) Hullermann, Brooke (Bryon) Schmidt, and Thomas Traynor; 14 great-grandchildren, Beckett Miller, Cameron, Branden, and Mackenzie Frederick, Julean Boyd, Gage and Trevor Gelner, Kylee Reuter, Jefferey and Eleyna Miller, Autum, Summer, and Lincoln Hullermann, and Mykal Hullermann.
In addition to her husband, Lois was preceded in death by her daughters, Connie and Deborah Miller, and Polly Traynor; and her sons, Arden (Diane) and Jeffery (Debby) Miller.
Memorials may be made to Grandview United Methodist Church.
