DURANGO, Iowa — William J. “Bill” “Schuck” Schuckert, age 73, of Durango, was called home on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
To celebrate Bill’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where there will be a parish scripture service held at 2:30 p.m. To honor Bill’s life, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, 20249 St. Joseph Drive, Rickardsville, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rickardsville.
Bill was born on November 13, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Clarence and Bernice (Theis) Schuckert.
Bill honorably served his country with the U.S. Army in the National Guard from 1964 until 1970. He was united in marriage to Sue Koetz on May 12, 1973, at St. John the Baptist Church in Peosta. They have been blessed with 47 years and 3 children together. Bill was no stranger to hard work as he was employed with John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years before retiring and also buying a farm in 1992. Bill had great respect for, and learned as much as he could about caring for the farm, from his longtime friend, Jim Schueller. He took great pride in caring for his land and livestock, and looked forward to watching the kids show their animals at the fair every year. He considered setting his boys up in farming as one of his greatest accomplishments.
He was a die hard John Deere man and would argue that green was the only way to go, but if it was the wrong color and ran good he was OK with it. He loved to get the tractors out and take the family on hay rides on special occasions. Bill also enjoyed hitting the bowling lanes in search of a 300 game and a good game of Euchre with family and friends. In his younger days, he enjoyed going pheasant, squirrel and rabbit hunting with his dogs and riding his Harley all over the United States, even making a trip to Canada. His family was truly his pride and joy, he was a regular at the grandkids’ sporting events and always looked forward to family gatherings. He also enjoyed watching the Cubs in later years. Bill took time to enjoy the simple things in life, such as eating his favorite cookies, pies and ice cream with jelly on it. He was a very proud man and was one of the most gentle men you would ever meet. His Catholic faith was very important to him and was evidenced by all in his daily life. We are deeply saddened at losing Bill so unexpectedly, but know that he is now resting peacefully.
Those left to cherish Bill’s memory include his loving wife, Sue Schuckert, Durango, IA; his children, Greg (Becky) Schuckert, Durango, Mark (Tara) Schuckert, Durango, and Lisa (Jason) Rauch, Ryan, IA; his grandchildren, Bella, Nick, Abby and Matt Schuckert, Grace, Ben and Beau Schuckert, and Olivia, Cole and Jacob William Rauch; a sister-in-law, Nancy Schuckert, Peosta, IA; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Francis and Marian Koetz, Centralia, IA; his in-laws, Judy (Joe) Lester, Epworth, IA, Kathy (Terry) Corbett, Jim (Kim) Koetz and Jack (Mary) Koetz, all of Centralia; a special nephew, Scott Corbett; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two children during early pregnancy; his brother, Robert “Bob” Schuckert; his nephew, David Schuckert; and his longtime friend and farming mentor, Jim Schueller.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com