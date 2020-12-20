SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Christiane Althaus, O.P., died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020,at St Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, private religious services will be held at Sinsinawa. Sister Christiane taught for 41 years in parish elementary schools in Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Alabama. Christiane then returned to the Mound and served in the congregation archives with special attention as curator and then volunteer in the Mazzuchelli Collection.
Mary Ann was born on Nov. 25, 1934, to Louis and Christine (Wagner) Althaus in Mundelein, Ill. Christiane is survived by her only brother, Brother Louis Althaus F.S.C. She used to enjoy introducing him as, “My brother, Brother Louis.” Sister Christiane is also survived by her Dominican Sisters.
