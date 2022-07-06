MONTICELLO, Iowa — Terrance “Terry” Sage, 81, of Monticello, Iowa died Sunday, July 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 7, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Frank Shepherd, Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Cascade Community Cemetery, where Military Honors will be conducted by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Terry was born on July 28, 1940, in Mason City, IA, the son of Bert and Maycle (Rule) Sage. In 1959 he graduated from Lamont School. After graduation he served in the United State Marine Corps from 1960- 1964. During his enlistment he served as a Helicopter Mechanic during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He married Susan Whetstine on November 24, 1965, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Terry started out as a self-employed truck driver, and then went to work at John Deere Dubuque Works for 10 years. He later drove truck for Air Liquide Group, and became a multi million-mile member during his trucking career. Terry had a passion for snowmobile racing, and was the proud owner of “Outlaw”, attending Nationals and winning many awards. He was also the proud owner of the 1st Mustang 64 1/2 off the truck in Cedar Rapids. During the summer months Terry spent many days swimming and boating with his family at the cabin on Lake Delhi. He also enjoyed family camping trips to Clear Lake and Backbone State Park. After retirement he delivered golf carts alongside his grandson Alex for Harris to many golf courses in the Dubuque area. He loved going to flea markets and auctions to find vintage rolling pins and antique marbles. Terry had a great sense of humor and enjoyed joking around with family. He enjoyed strawberry shortcake, playing euchre, playing games with the grandkids, and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was an animal lover, especially the family dog, Cricket and the family cat, Max. Terry and Susan enjoyed spending time at their home in Florida during the winter months after retirement. Terry is survived by his wife; Susan, of Monticello; two children; Nancy (James) Bernal of Cascade, and Kathryn (Rick) Kretz of Asbury; his grandchildren, Jason (Brittany) Frommelt of Farley, Alex (fiancée Caitlyn Hancock) Kretz of Dubuque, Elizabeth (fiancé Drew Wagner) Kretz, of Dubuque, and Jake Bernal, of Dubuque; his step-granddaughters Nikki (fiancée Bridget Knasiak) Bernal, and Stephanie Bernal, both of Dubuque; his great grandchildren, Carter Dietz, Brady, and Avery Frommelt, and Harper Kretz; his siblings, Doug (Kay) Sage of Lamont, Greg (Brenda) Sage of CA, Jane (Christine) Sage of Golden Valley, MN, Jill Barnes of Saint Paul, MN, and Jodi Sage of Columbia, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew Scott Sage.
The family would like to thank everyone at Monticello Nursing & Rehab for their care of Terry and his family.
Memorials may be made to the family for later donation to charity.
