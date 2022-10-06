John T. Quinn, 82, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Bethany Home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity, with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 — 7 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. (There will be no visitation on Friday morning). Family and friends are asked to meet at the church.
John was born on July 10, 1940, in East Dubuque, the son of Cletus F. and Augusta C. (Eilers) Quinn.
He was united in marriage to Nancy Berkley on June 25, 1997. John and Nancy were inseparable in marriage for 25-years. Together they served as Eucharistic Ministers, and John also was an altar server.
They loved to travel to Florida, California, and Colorado. He was an avid golfer with 15 holes in one. He always looked forward to his next tee time, especially at Lacoma Golf Club, where he was a member.
He enjoyed watching television, Perry Mason, Cheering for the Chicago Cubs, and the Chicago Bears. In his earlier years, he enjoyed sports, baseball, and football. He loved the outdoors. John was service manager at Ford and dealerships for 40 years.
His family will always remember his fondness for RC Cola, Ghiradelli candy, and hamburgers.
John was an awesome guy and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, children, John, Jr. (Moni), Hazel Green, WI, Laura (Skip) Gudendorf of Dubuque, and Steve Quinn of Benton, WI; his sister, Sue (Dale) Schulz of Dubuque, two step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary Quinn of The Villages, Florida and Genny Quinn-Steffen (Carl) of East Dubuque, IL.
John was preceded in death by his parents, three sons, Mark, Mike & Jeff, a granddaughter, Jill Quinn, and brothers, Patrick & Joseph Quinn.
