John T. Quinn, 82, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Bethany Home surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity, with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.