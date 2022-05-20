Roger W. Barth, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church Key West.
Una R. Bishop, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Dorothea A. Blindert, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Potosi. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James E. Carroll, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Susan L. Hefel, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Patricia A. Kwallek, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Lancaster Congregational Church. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Theodore W. Lightcap, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Patricia A. Perry, Dubuque — Service: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, Galena (Ill.) Bible Church.
Jason J. Pollock, Sun Prairie, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Holy Cross (Iowa) Church. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Judith C. Riley, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
John A. Scannell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, May 21, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joyce C. Schoenberger, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Linwood Cemetery.
Virginia M. Simon, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Services: Catholic Daughters of America rosary service at 4 p.m., Farley American Legion auxiliary service at 6 p.m. and prayer service 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
David E. Smith, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Daryl W. Tetterton, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Mary Jo Tracey, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Antl Hall, Savanna. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Alice Vaske, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m., and at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bankston.
Blake A. Winfrey, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
