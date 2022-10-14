Richard Bagster-Collins, Galena, Ill. — Service: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Ruth M. Boll, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Richard Collins, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Phyllis J. Errthum, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Lea Mae Esser, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Linda Hansen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Arthur J. Kress, Mud Lake, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Wake service: 7 p.m. today at the church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the church.
George J. Lippe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Sacred Heart Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James L. Noel, Dubuque — Wake service: 3:45 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, St. Catherine Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joan M. Nurre, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Nancy O’Connor, Ankeny, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Graveside service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Dyersville.
Mary K. Parker, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Angela Prichard, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Charles J. Schmit, Dubuque — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, East Dubuque (Ill.) Cemetery.
Clyde C.R. Smith, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa, Iowa. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Daniel F. Unsen, Lakeland, Fla. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home.
Joanne A. Venter, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Keith Watts, Dubuque — Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
