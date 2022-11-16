Joseph Andrew Peavy, 21, of Dubuque, was sadly found Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 21, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive, Dubuque. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com .
Joseph was born August 17, 2001 in Dubuque, the son of Kevin and Jody (Kenniker) Peavy. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School with the Class of 2020. Joseph enjoyed playing video games, collecting rocks, talking to the sun, fishing with his dad, and spending time with his pets. Joseph’s favorite shows to watch with his family were MASH and Cheers. He loved to sing, write songs, and could do wonderful impressions of anyone.
His dream was to become an actor, singer, and video game creator. Joseph was extremely smart, and had a memory that often amazed his family. No matter how Joseph was feeling inside, he always loved to make people smile and brighten their day. He touched many, many lives in his 21 years, and he will be terribly missed.
Joseph is survived by his parents, Kevin and Jody Peavy; his sister, Skylyn Peavy; his grandmother, Judy Kenniker; his uncles and aunts, Channing and Lisa (Linenfelser) Kenniker, and Charlene and Mike Outlaw; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Kenniker; his paternal grandparents, Joe and Phyllis Peacock; and two uncles on his father’s side.
