EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Kenneth L. Flack 89, of East Dubuque, IL passed away surrounded by his family Friday, August 12, 2022, at Unity Point Finley Hospital, Dubuque, IA.

A celebration of life will be held at Noon, Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may gather after 10 AM until the time of service. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded.

