Mrs. Marvin (Marjorie) Schultz, 91, of 3175 Pennsylvania Avenue, formerly 1837 Glendale Court, Dubuque, Iowa, died July 18, 2022.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. The funeral service livestream can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/stpeterlutherandubuque. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Marjorie was born March 6, 1931, to Carl and Viola (Hocking) Dick in Dubuque. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1949. She held numerous office positions over the years, most recently as the secretary retiring from Saint Peter Lutheran Church in 1996 after 23 years.
She married Dale Schulz in 1957 and to them were born two sons, Steven (Rose) Schulz of Dubuque and Brian (Theresa) Schulz of Apple Valley, MN. She later married Marvin Schultz on October 9, 1971.
Surviving Marjorie are her two sons, Steven (Rose) and Brian (Theresa) Schulz, step-daughters Karen (Robert) Anderson and Kathy (Craig) Huberty, as well as grandchildren Stephanie, Jared, Laura and Jonathan Schulz and step-grandchildren Nicole (Ronald) Gawer and their daughter Kate Gawer, and Justin Anderson and Kaylanna (Andy) Heyn, Lute and Chance Huberty, her sister-in-law Mary Dick, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Schultz, her parents, her brother Richard Dick and her sister, Lois Ellwanger and her husband Milton, and her brother-in-law Melvin Krumm. Marjorie takes this opportunity to remember her special and loyal friend Gretta Sass Buntrock.
Over the years Marjorie taught Sunday School, sang in church choirs, served on Alter Guild and Financial Assistant, participated in Project Day Quilting and was a church representative of the Luther Manor Auxiliary. She enjoyed music, reading, traveling and playing cards.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be given to Saint Peter Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
