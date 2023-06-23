EPWORTH, Iowa — Virginia “Ginny” M. Delaney, 91, of Epworth, Iowa, formerly of Placid, Iowa, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport, Iowa.
Visitation for Ginny will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth. Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Placid, Iowa.
Ginny was born on May 20, 1932, in Iowa City, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Mildred (Postel) Mahoney. She received her education from the rural school in Epworth. She was united in marriage to Martin Delaney on February 3, 1951, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Bettendorf, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1989.
Ginny was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa, where she started the Placid Choir and played guitar at mass.
Ginny loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to sing and dance to Polka music. She also enjoyed bowling, fishing, and in her later years loved to “go to the casino.” Especially her red, white, and blue machine. Ginny loved to “Take care of the elderly” in her 80’s. She was an avid card player and very competitive when it came to Euchre and Canasta. She hated football, but loved her Cardinal Baseball team. She also loved to take vacations with her family. She was very proud of all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren and could name each and every one of them.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four children, Pam (Ernie) Carr of Onslow, IA, Rick (Jacki) Delaney of Monmouth, IA, Eddie (Sandy) Delaney of Tipton,IA, Tina (Rich) Chapman of Davenport, IA; one daughter-in-law, Leslie Delaney of Indianola, IA; 7 grandchildren, Kari Delaney, Bryce Delaney, Marty (April) Carr, Justin (Megan) Delaney, Miranda (Tyler) Higgins, Allison (Chris) Jump and Jarrett (Riley) Chapman; 12 great grandchildren, Darian (Bobbie) Jefries, Paige (Aiden) Shatava, Chase, Riley, Caden, Kason, Jack, Rowen, Nolan, Jackson, Jazzy, and Anna; 4 great great grandchildren, Meila, Anthony, Shiloh, and Alex; four siblings, Madonna Bradley of Platteville, WI, Connie (Ralph) Hudak of Florida, Lisa Mahoney of Cedar Rapids, and Dick (Harriett) Mahoney of Urbana.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy Delaney; three sisters; and two brothers.
The family would like to thank all the medical staff at UnityPoint Finley, Genesis Hospice, the nurses and staff at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport for all their love and support they gave to Ginny.