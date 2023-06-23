EPWORTH, Iowa — Virginia “Ginny” M. Delaney, 91, of Epworth, Iowa, formerly of Placid, Iowa, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport, Iowa.

Visitation for Ginny will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth. Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Placid, Iowa.