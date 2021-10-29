ZWINGLE, Iowa — David Charles Mausser, age 86, of Zwingle passed away peacefully Sunday, October 24, 2021, with his wife of 66 years by his bedside.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek with Rev. David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow in Assumption Cemetery, Sylvia Switch. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday October 31, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa. Family and friends may also gather after 9:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Dave was born Oct. 1, 1935, the twin son of Larry and Monica (Smith) Mausser in Cascade, Iowa. Dave was raised near Bernard, Iowa on the family farm. He attended Catholic School at Fillmore.
He met the love of his life, Marna Wallace, at a machine shed dance at Bankston, Iowa. They married at Saint Clements Catholic Church in Bankston on October 18, 1955.
Dave’s young adult life found him moving his family often with working on farms near Cascade, Bernard, and Temple Hill; including working at Wilsons, Cedar Rapids; Clinton Engines; and various construction company’s; until finally employed at the Dubuque Packing Company. Dave started farming on his own in 1968 buying a farm near Zwingle, Iowa.
Dave would continue to work full-time at the pack and farm with the help of his children, raising beef and pork. After the closing of the Dubuque Packing Company, he went from Part-time farmer to Full-time, setting up a milking operation where he and his wife would work side-by-side for the next 14 years. In the spring of 1999, he retired from milking.
Daves life was an ordinary life: a farmer who worked hard, a bread winner who provided, a husband who loved his wife, and a father who loved and taught his children and grand-children good life lessons. Dave always found time for the market report, a good conversation with a friend, a good song, a dancing Jig or two, a game of catch with his children, prayers and a good euchre game, along with an occasional beer with salt.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Marna of Zwingle; four children, Robert (Bev) Mausser, of LeClaire, Julie (Roger) Mueller, of Bellevue, Charles (Linda) Mausser, of Bettendorf, Dan Mausser, of Zwingle, wife of deceased son (David) Janice Mausser, of Atkins; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. His sister, Sheri (Gary) Rushlo; in-laws Delda Hershberger, Maureen Grant, John Wallace, Patricia (Paul) Kramer, Maureen Wallace, Kathleen (Harold) Werner, Terry (Marie) Wallace, Sharon (Pat) Casey and Lucy (Ed) Tetmeyer. Along with many good neighbors, friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son David, his parents, twin brother Donald Mausser, brother Vince Mausser, stepmother Eloise Purcell and in-laws Margaret (Peggy) Wallace, William and Barb Wallace, Shirley and Harmon Fields, Donald Grant and Timothy Wallace.
A special thank you to the staff at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, University of Iowa Hospital, Medical Associates Doctors of Dubuque, and Dr. Hunter and staff in Bellevue. Thank you for your kind and loving care of Dave. Dave is not physically here anymore, but his love and light will live on forever. He will be loved and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers a David Mausser memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.