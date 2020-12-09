Daniel Joseph McCarron, 91, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on December 3, 2020, at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital. Dan passed due to complications from COVID-19. He was a resident of Manor Care in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday December 10, 2020, at Saint Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St. Dubuque, IA, with Rev. David Schatz officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. Thursday, at the church until time of Mass. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Please wear your mask and remember to social distance. A live stream of the funeral mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Dan was born on August 3, 1929, the son of Robert Anthony McCarron and Julia Wolfe. He was very proud of his dad as an artist and his mom who taught him to read. He fondly remembered his sister, Connie, as the sibling who worked hard to get him in trouble as a child. His mother Julia impressed him with saying “Be the Man your Mother Thinks you are.”
Born Irish, he never let that influence his life, he got along with everyone. He always had a story from his childhood neighborhood between Curtis and York Streets. The West Hill District was the heart of the family. Themes throughout his life included, “I Did it My Way,” “King of the Road” and “These Boots were made for Walking.”
St. Columbkille Nun’s provided his entire education and he shared how the ruler was the heavy disciplinarian. He graduated in 1945, entering the Loras Academy with a History Major while working the night shift at the Dubuque Packing Co. Several years later, he interrupted schooling for the Military. Joining the Marine Corps League from 1949 to 1952, he served in the 34th Infantry Division and was deployed to Korea and Japan. He thrived on, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” He shared many stories, including meeting General “Chesty” Chester Puller, the most decorated Marine in history. He had the utmost respect for that “tough SOB.”
College was completed after the military and via fishing and jobs, many lifelong friends were made. Bill Schleuter (Specht’s Grocery), Ted Ellsworth (Diamond’s Hollywood Grille), and Mr. Skantleberry at John Deere receiving. While working at JP Cullen he helped with the construction of Hempstead High School.
Eventually, Dan took his king of the road attitude to Michigan. In Kalamazoo, he painted houses and lovingly cared for his aunt’s cucumber beds. Dan had two major passions in life, bass fishing and painting. Fishing was his friendship magnet and his secret was “avoid the duck wart.” Dan had wonderful artistic skills; still-lifes, rivers and landscapes got him the nickname of “Picture Painter.” His paintings remain in the Garnavilla Library and various places around Garnavilla and Dubuque. Dan’s highlight in life came when he and his sister Kate traveled abroad and he was able to kiss the Blarney Stone. That’s as good as it gets.
“The girls didn’t like me,” was his mantra, but Jeanette Kolfenbach was his loyal girlfriend for years, until her passing.
Dan led a good and fulfilling life. His relatives were important, being Irish never got in his way, bass fishing attracted friends and painting relaxed him. His later years were spent at Manor Care, always encouraging others and remaining as active as possible. His nephew, Bill Kelly, was his right-hand man and he will miss him dearly. What can you say except, He did it his way.
He is survived by his brothers, Mike McCarron and Kevin McCarron; and his sister, Kate Lampe; he cherished the Kelly Family and they include, Dr. Kathleen “Kit” A. Kelly (Dr. Fred Hoffer), Bill J. Kelly, (Candace Breiner), Bridget C. Heim (Leo Heim), Michaela M. Kelly, Maureen S. Kelly, Sheila J. Kelly, Shawn P. Kelly (Paula Herting Kelly) and Daniel T. Kelly (Cory O’Hara Kelly). He had many nieces, nephews and relatives and they will forever remember Uncle Dan.
He will join his parents; brothers, Bob, Hugh and Patrick McCarron; and sister, Bridget “Connie” Kelly in Heaven.