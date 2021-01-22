Taylor Geri Lech, 16, of Omaha, Nebraska, gained her angel wings January 19, 2021, at home peacefully.
In her final days she was surrounded by her family and heard many messages from loved ones as she prepared for her journey to heaven.
A celebration of her life will be Saturday morning, January 23, at 11:00 at The Water’s Edge Church, 19600 Harrison Street, with the family receiving guests beginning at 9:30. The service will be live streamed at the following links:
Taylor was born March 30, 2004, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Shane and Janet (Jarding) Lech.
She attended Millard Public Schools for all of her education and was currently a junior at Millard West. Taylor was part of the Health Science Academy, was dedicated to her education, and aspired to be a physical therapist to help others. She played volleyball for Millard West and was part of the Elite Volleyball Club family.
Taylor touched many lives while she was with us. She was an amazing big sister, daughter, granddaughter, friend, student, teammate, and so much more. Taylor had the biggest heart, loved children, and was fiercely loyal. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and being at the lake doing any and every outdoor activity. Taylor had an infectious laugh which came with the best sense of humor. She was fluent in English and sarcasm.
She is survived by her mother and father, Janet and Shane; her sister, Brooklyn; her beloved dog, Sonny; grandmother Joyce Jarding, of Farley, Iowa; grandparents Dana (Lech) and Mike Shaw, of Omaha, Nebraska; great-grandmother Ginny Brimeyer, of Omaha, Nebraska; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Loras Jarding, Jerry Lech, and “Grandpa Tom” Wolff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the family to be used in Taylor’s memory at a later date.