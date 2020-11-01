SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Albert Gensler, age 76, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
He was born January 10, 1944, the son of Oscar and Francis (Lyne) Gensler. He graduated from Shullsburg High School. He was united in marriage to Shirley Scott on April 22, 1967, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. After their marriage, Albert and Shirley raised their family in rural Shullsburg. He worked for John Deere in Dubuque for 30 years and maintained a cattle farm with his family throughout his life.
Albert is survived by his wife, Shirley Gensler, of Shullsburg; three children, Jeff (April) Gensler, of St. Louis, Terry (Brittany) Gensler, of Shullsburg, and Julie (Edward) Peters of Wonder Lake, Ill.; five grandchildren, Faith, Hope, Mylie, Dan and Rachael; one great-grandchild, London; two sisters, Joanne (John) Weiskircher and Mary Alice (Tom) Pedley, both of Shullsburg.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Thomas, Teddy, Forrest and Arden Gensler; three sisters, Marie Kieler, Alice Heller and Beverly Schardt.
Albert was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg, The Shullsburg Free and Accepted Masons Lodge #25, he served on the Shullsburg Township Board for 21 years and was a chairman of the board for nine years. He was also a past president of the Shullsburg Ambulance Board for many years. Albert enjoyed hunting various wild game, including deer, turkey and bear. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan and loved a good Western. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, traveling with his wife Shirley and working on his farm. Albert will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.
A private family funeral service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt officiating. A visitation will take place Monday, November 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg, WI 53586). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Albert’s name.
Due to Wisconsin state mandate, masks are to be worn throughout your duration inside the funeral home and proper social distancing guidelines must be practiced.