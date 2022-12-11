Steven Michael Ferring (fondly known as Mole, Moleman, and Pops), 62, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Dubuque (1306 Delhi Street) on Wednesday, December 21 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A short service will take place beginning at 5:00 p.m., with dinner to follow catered by Steve’s favorite restaurant, Marco’s, and a cash bar. Please join the family in celebrating Mole by sharing stories and memories over a delicious meal.
Steve was born in Dubuque, Iowa on November 22, 1959, to Gilbert and Dorothy (Hoppmann) Ferring and was a graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School.
On August 25, 1984, he married Laurie (Gmur) Ferring and during their 29 years of marriage had two children, Atalie and Eric. Steve’s passion was his family. Over the years, he worked numerous jobs, often multiple at a time, to provide for his family. Like his own father, Steve was a proud union worker for most of his life; footsteps his son follows in as a proud member of his musician’s union.
Most of Steve’s working life was spent at the Dubuque Packing Company, and upon its closing, he was employed by Premier Linen, the Telegraph Herald, and Andersen Window and Door. Steve was a kind, passionate, difficult, headstrong, extremely hard-working man who loved deeply and fiercely, even if he didn’t always know how to show it.
Though Steve had his fair share of struggles in life, he always prioritized friends and family, and would give you the shirt off his back if you asked. He was also a beloved tenant at his home on Queen St., where you could find him sitting outside in his chair enjoying the weather as well as helping his neighbors.
Steve had a knack for cooking and was often cooking burgers on the grill, his gourmet French toast, or Scallop potatoes n’ ham (amongst many others!). During family and holiday gatherings, Steve was famously known for his dips; most notably his shrimp dip and taco dip. And although a notably talented cook, Steve often snacked on Skippy peanut butter (creamy only!) and saltine crackers.
These were a staple in the Ferring household, and the love of Skippy lives on in the family today. Sports were also very important to Steve. Whether he was golfing at Bunker Hill or enjoying a Rams or Cardinals game at the White House or The Whisky, Steve was a loyal, dedicated fan through and through. You could find Steve sharing his passion for sports with his children and cheering them on at swim meets, volleyball and tennis matches, as well as baseball games. Also an avid fantasy footballer for decades, Steve and his daughter bonded over this shared interest, and were known in recent years to discuss player stats, draft picks, and line-ups to create the best teams possible.
Surviving are his children, Eric (Jacob) Ferring, Atalie Ferring, and the love of his life, Laurie Ferring. He is also survived by his siblings Janice (Dennis) Lawler, Mary Sue (Frank Buscher) Weis, and his sister-in-law, Mary Jo Fleege.
Preceding him in death are his parents, brothers, Charles and Daniel Ferring, sister, Diane Hurm, and brother-in-law, Matthew Hurm.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to come and share your favorite stories of Mole with the family.
A special thank you to all who loved and cared for Steve in his final months, and remember, it always needs extra parmesan.
“Cause I’m as free as a bird now, and this bird you cannot change.” — Lynyrd Skynyrd
