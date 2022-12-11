Steven Michael Ferring (fondly known as Mole, Moleman, and Pops), 62, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Dubuque (1306 Delhi Street) on Wednesday, December 21 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A short service will take place beginning at 5:00 p.m., with dinner to follow catered by Steve’s favorite restaurant, Marco’s, and a cash bar. Please join the family in celebrating Mole by sharing stories and memories over a delicious meal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.