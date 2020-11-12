CUBA CITY, Wis. — Burnell Louis Deiter, 94, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City, with Rev. Bernard Rott and Deacon Bill Bussan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Graveside ceremony will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Platteville, Wisconsin. A public visitation for family and friends will take place from noon to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church before the service. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Burnell was born on July 2, 1926, in Cuba City, the son of Herbert and Elsie (Dieters) Deiter. He attended the Vondra and Casper School one-room schoolhouses. He worked with his parents, his wife and children on the family farm on Clay Hollow Road until he sold it in 1992, after the loss of his son, Mark. It was just a few years from being a century family farm. He shared his love of coon hunting, fishing, cracking walnuts, making cowboy cookies, and always an avid euchre game with neighbors, friends and family.
On June 2, 1948, he married Theresa Ann Hickie, in Galena, IL. Burnell and Theresa worked side by side on the family farm with their five children, and were married 49 years. Burnell and his wife, Theresa, taught their children hard work and love of family. Burnell was a member of the NFO, FFA, St. Rose Parish and Cole Acres. In his fifties, he started golfing and was truly excited about his three hole in ones. After Theresa died in 1997, Burnell was very fortunate to meet Harriet (Edge) Gehrke, a loving, faith-filled wife. They were united in marriage on October 23, 1999, and enjoyed trips to Branson, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and fishing with great friends, Ron and Linda Errthum. It was with this love, compassion and faith in God, they were blessed with 21 years of marriage.
Burnell is survived by his wife, Harriet; one son, Ronald (Lynn Loeffelholz) Deiter, Ames, IA; three daughters, Donna (Patrick) Rogers, Linda (Marty) Griffin and Karla (Ron) Schroeder, all of Cuba City; 12 grandchildren, Natalie (Justin) Kepley, Drew (Jody) Deiter, Alison (Titus Bland) Deiter, Erin (Lynne) Rogers, Ryan Rogers, Brett (Sarah) Rogers, Tyler Griffin, Tara (Ryan) Kaiser, Tia (Keith Black) Griffin, Nicole (Sam) Parrott, Troy (Amanda) Schroeder and Travis (Amelia) Schroeder; and 23 great-grandchildren and two on the way.
He is also survived by four step-children, Brad (Abby) Gehrke, Washington D.C., Pam (Paul) Langkamp, Platteville, WI, Brian (Lori) Gehrke, Hawthorne Woods, IL, and Linda (Eric) VanNatta, Lancaster, WI; six step-grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Deitre, Sarah and Aiden Gehrke, Jamie (Mike) Hocking, Andrew (Kayla) VanNatta and Hannah (Jared) Schleef; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa, in 1997; his son, Mark, in 1989; his sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Ed Pfohl; his in-laws, Eugene and Mable Hickie; two sisters-in-law, Mary (Bill) Vogt and Bernice (Forest) Harwick; and a step-grandson, Josh Langkamp.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Rose Church or Cuba City Rescue Squad. Memorials may be sent to Harriet Deiter, 706 S. Madison St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
Special thanks to Dr. Bearse and Dr. White, and Epione Pavilion Nursing Home nurses and staff. Also, to Father Flanagan and Deacon Bill for their many prayers and blessings.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.