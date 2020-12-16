CUBA CITY, Wis. — Susan R. Hosch, 58, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan and Deacon Bill Bussan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3-8 p.m. Friday at the church where the parish scripture wake service will be at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. on Saturday before the service. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is serving the family.
Susan was born on September 24, 1962, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank Roethler and Shirley (Esser) Conrad. She married the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” Hosch, on October 18, 1980, in Placid, Iowa. Together they have five beautiful children.
Susan’s family was the most important part of her life, especially the love of her life for over 40 years. She cherished every moment she could with them. She was proud of all her kids, in-laws, and grandchildren, even when they made mistakes. She supported them in everything they did. She never missed a grandparent day, sporting event, birthday party or school play. She loved when family was around to either camp, go swimming, UTV riding, or to just have supper.
Susan had a huge heart, contagious laugh, gave the best hugs and made everyone feel important. She loved to share her sparkling personality with the world. She was so generous, especially with her prayers. She was a friend to everyone. She was willing to help anybody. She always looked at life in a positive way. Susan was an active member of Saint Rose of Lima Parish and the Southwest Wisconsin Christian Experience Weekend.
Susan is survived by her husband, Jerry; her children, Robert (Daphne) Hosch, Juda, WI, Nicholas (Amber) Hosch, Blair, NE, Matthew (Jenna) Hosch, Sherrill, IA, Kristi (Ryan) Brunton, and Jamie (Ciara) Hosch, both of Cuba City, WI; her 12 beautiful grandchildren, Toby, Devon, Micheal, Riley, Corbin, Avriel, Ashton, Auriana, Ellie, Wyatt, Ayla and Aspyn; her mother-in-law, Delores Hosch, Epworth, IA; her siblings, Kathy (Tim) Griffin, Cindy (Ronnie) Wood, Rick Roethler, Jim (Kathy) Roethler, and Karen (Gus) Langas; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Dick) Lahey, Kenny (Darla) Hosch, Joe (Teresa) Hosch, Dave (Mary) Hosch, Sheri (Steve) Tucker, Darla (Dan) Jasper, Lisa (Roger) Ostwinkle, Donnie (Karen) Hosch, and Rob (Kate) Hosch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Roethler and Shirley Conrad, and Shirley’s special friend, Bill Heming; father-in-law, Fred Hosch; a brother Freddie Roethler; a nephew, Dale Roethler; and a great-nephew Brecken Dupont.
The family would like to thank the ICU team at Meriter Hospital, especially thank-you to Stacy and Emily.
