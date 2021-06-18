Inez A. Pancratz, 91, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Bethany Home with her loving family by her side.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Key West Church, with Msgr. Lyle Wilgenbusch officiating. Burial will follow in Assumption Cemetery, Sylvia Switch. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Inez was born on September 25, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of James and Margaret (Laughlin) Donahue.
She married LeRoy Pancratz on September 28, 1949, at Assumption Church, Sylvia Switch in Zwingle. They were married just shy of 70 years before LeRoy preceded her in death on August 24, 2019.
Inez was a hard worker her whole life. She taught at the Franklin one room school for two years. She then worked side by side with LeRoy milking cows as well as numerous jobs outside the home while raising their seven kids.
Inez enjoyed many interests: playing euchre, gardening, fishing, Sunday drives, neighborhood parties — especially the Kutsch Christmas party — picnics after Sunday Mass and the county fair. She was a great cook; cinnamon rolls with Conway Twitty are a great memory to siblings. She also was a second mom to many, always looking out for all kids who came through her door. Her faith was very important.
She was a member of Dubuque Theresians, Morning Hope and Sylvia Switch Rosary Society. She was a proud graduate of Holy Rosary High School.
Mom was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by children, Mary Jo (Wayne Beecher) Pancratz, Joyce (Richard) Veach, Tim (Mary Kay) Pancratz, Randy “Whitey” (Diane) Pancratz, Judy (Craig) Wurdinger, and Peggy (Dennis) Denlinger; grandchildren, Amberai, Luke, Tyler, Melanie, Wes, Danny, Elizabeth, Molly, Arianne, Brett, Anna, Kelly, Ben, Jenna, Becca, Rachel, and Sam; fifteen great-grandchildren with two on the way; sister-in-law, Lillian Kies; her best friend, Eleanor Schueller; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LeRoy; her son, Leo Pancratz; siblings, Anna Marie Donahue, Monica Pancratz and Rev. Joseph Donahue.
An Inez Pancratz memorial fund has been established or memorials may be given to Bethany Employee Appreciation Fund.
We will be forever grateful to all the Bethany Home staff! Your love and care of our parents was exceptional! We are so thankful they chose Bethany Home because it truly is home. A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melanie for her love and guidance these past 16 months for Inez.