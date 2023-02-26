Larry Leo Bradley, Sr. 81, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 21, 2023, at home.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Jones officiating.
Larry was born on May 7, 1941, in Lancaster, WI the son of Leo and Ivanelle (Scott) Bradley. He married Connie Churchill on October 15, 1960, in Lancaster, WI. She preceded him in death on August 30, 2017.
He graduated from Lancaster High School, and he belonged to the chess club. He worked as a Lineman for Interstate Power and later Alliant Energy from the 1960’s until his retirement.
Larry was an avid fisherman and deer hunter; he enjoyed doing woodworking and leather working. He and Connie enjoyed country line dancing and Larry was an excellent dancer; his biggest joy in life was going to their camper in Northern Wisconsin; they were each other’s fishing buddies.
He is survived by his children: Larry (Heidi) Bradley, Jr., Holly (Kevin) Scholbrock, Ronnie Bradley, and Garry Bradley.
Larry was a proud grandpa to: Sean, Kirsten, Jessica, Amanda, Bradley, Austin, Caley, Jeff and Nick along with 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Siblings: Dennis (Karen) Bradley, Curtis (Jean) Bradley and Phyllis (Donald) Duncan along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife Connie; his sister Doreen.
The family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice, Stonehill Health Center, Dr. Mark Moore and his staff for all their wonderful care and kindness they gave to Larry.
In lieu of flowers a Larry Bradley memorial fund will be established.
