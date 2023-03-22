Carol Jean Duster, age 75, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey suddenly on March 18, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital, with her loving family by her side. As per Carol’s wishes; there will be no visitation. Carol did not want her passing to be filled with sadness.

Carol was born on February 29, 1948, in Dodgeville, WI, a daughter to Randall W. and Virginia (Nelson) Bowers. She graduated form Dubuque Senior High School in 1966. Carol spent a few years working outside of the home, but her greatest joy was always found at home as a loving wife and mother. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Roger Duster, on May 25, 1968, and they were blessed with three children, Kyle, Gina, and Kevin, and 54 wonderful years together.

