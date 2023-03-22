Carol Jean Duster, age 75, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey suddenly on March 18, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital, with her loving family by her side. As per Carol’s wishes; there will be no visitation. Carol did not want her passing to be filled with sadness.
Carol was born on February 29, 1948, in Dodgeville, WI, a daughter to Randall W. and Virginia (Nelson) Bowers. She graduated form Dubuque Senior High School in 1966. Carol spent a few years working outside of the home, but her greatest joy was always found at home as a loving wife and mother. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Roger Duster, on May 25, 1968, and they were blessed with three children, Kyle, Gina, and Kevin, and 54 wonderful years together.
Carol took great pride in presenting the opportunity to insure that her children were brought up to be responsible, intelligent, and caring adults. She was especially excited to spend lots of time with her grandchildren whom she loved to spoil to just the right amount. In her later years, Carol treasured her time with her only great-grandson, Taevion, who at an early age, realized just how easy it was to get his way with Gramma.
Carol enjoyed going to classic car shows with her husband, Roger, while making many friends along the way. She had her very own street rod which she drove over 50,000 miles in traveling to shows. She was also a continually happy and joy-filled person who really enjoyed utilizing her talents in the kitchen. She was an excellent cook and was always ready to whip up something from one of her favorite recipes.
We will miss Carol with all of our hearts and seek comfort in the abundance of beautiful memories which she now leaves behind. Thank you, Carol, for reminding us that life is precious and each day is a blessing when we are able to spend it with those we truly love.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Carol include her loving husband, Roger F. Duster, Dubuque, IA; her three adored children, Kyle (Shelly) Duster, Ainsworth, IA, Gina Harkey, Dallas, TX, and Kevin (fiancé Ashley Duschen) Duster, Millville, IA; her grandchildren, Courtney, Nicole, Bayley, Tyler, Cassidy, Gage, and Hunter; her great-grandson, Taevion, and another great-grandchild on the way; her sister, Cheryl (Bill) Kramer, Dubuque, IA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law; and her very special granddaughter, Kylie Jo Duster.
