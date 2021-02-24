BERNARD, Iowa — Edward B. Goedken, 84, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb 27, at Holy Family New Melleray Catholic church. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Ed was born October 29, 1936, in Farley, Iowa, son of Val and Clara (Krogmann) Goedken. On April 26, 1960, Ed was united in marriage to Kay (Carew) at St. Aloysius Catholic church in rural Bernard. Together the couple farmed in the Bernard area for over 50 years.
Ed was an active member of Holy Family Parish serving on Parish Council, various committees along with ushering and greeting people at Mass for many years.
He was a founding member of the Monastery Ball Association and coached boys baseball at the ball diamond. He was also an active member of the Dubuque Co. Pork Producers serving as a past president.
Ed was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and neighbor. He will be greatly missed by his friends at Pearl’s and card playing buddies.
Ed was very proud of his family, the 13 Goedken kids known as the “Baker’s Dozen”, 36 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He loved to cook and was known especially for his Apple Nut Bread.
Ed is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Kevin (Jill), of Menifee, Calif., Mike (Pam), of Dyersville, Iowa, Lori (Joe) Redmond, of Bernard, Nancy (Jack) Theisen, Bernard, Jodi (Scott) Eltjes, of Norwalk, Iowa, Brian (Jill), of Monet, Va., Kelly (Brian) Hutchins, of Johnston, Iowa, Betsy (Rich) Koppes, of Cascade, Iowa, Marty (Tracy), of Dubuque, Jamie (Cathy), of Austin, Minn., Jennifer (Doug) McDonnell, of Solon, Iowa, Jason (Whitney), of Oxford, Fla., and Rob (Sara), Bernard; 36 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; Four sisters, Verna Hoefer, Betty (Arnie) Greif, Darlene (Joe) Fangmann and Bonnie McManus; two brothers, Charlie (Patti) Goedken and Don (Katherine) Goedken; a sister-in-law, Marlene Goedken; and a brother-in-law, Bob Schaul.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Val and Clara; brother, Walter; sisters, Clara (Fred) Davidshofer, Marjorie Schaul; and brother-in-law, Gerald Hoefer.
The family would like to thank the Bernard Rescue Squad, Sherry Kelchen, Mercy One ICU unit for all the support and kindness the family received during this difficult time.
Memorials may be given to the Bernard Rescue Squad or Holy Family New Melleray Parish.