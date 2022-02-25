EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Sheila Orcutt, 70, of East Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where services will follow.

